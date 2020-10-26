Hudock Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,710 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.68 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

