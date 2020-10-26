Hudock Inc. Has $20.79 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $342.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.