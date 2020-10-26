Hudock Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,992,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 62,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.09 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

