Hudock Inc. Has $19.68 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

