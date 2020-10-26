Hudock Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

