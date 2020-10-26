Hudock Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $487.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.35 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,505 shares of company stock valued at $169,179,594. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.97.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

