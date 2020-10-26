Hudock Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $1,418,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.74.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

