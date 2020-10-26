Hudock Inc. Buys 850 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 144.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,952,000 after buying an additional 1,680,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $95,221,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $39,482,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,161,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 29.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 703,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 161,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.78.

LH stock opened at $209.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.16. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $211.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

