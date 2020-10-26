Hudock Inc. Buys 175 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after purchasing an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $279.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.