Hudock Inc. Buys 1,515 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 302,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 165,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of QMOM opened at $43.05 on Monday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70.

