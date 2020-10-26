Hudock Inc. Buys 1,183 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $118.90 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

