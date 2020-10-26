Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,806,000 after purchasing an additional 474,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

