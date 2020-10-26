Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $369.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

