Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 93,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 361.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 27,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $134.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average is $133.45. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.