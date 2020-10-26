Hudock Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

