Hudock Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 15,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 159,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

