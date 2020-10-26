Hudock Inc. Acquires 7,795 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 1,481.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,087,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,071,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 69,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

