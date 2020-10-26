Hudock Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT opened at $107.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

