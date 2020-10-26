Hudock Inc. Acquires 1,030 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWOD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.58. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director William Edwards purchased 9,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $199,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,998. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Fortinsky Schwartz sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $165,638.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

