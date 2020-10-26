Hubbell (HUBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.00-7.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.00-7.25 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB opened at $153.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.60.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.