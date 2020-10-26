Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) versus Kirby (OTCMKTS:KEX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Kirby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% Kirby -6.89% 4.45% 2.36%

91.7% of Kirby shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kirby shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hornbeck Offshore Services and Kirby, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirby 0 4 3 0 2.43

Kirby has a consensus price target of $69.86, indicating a potential upside of 81.49%. Given Kirby’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirby is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and Kirby’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A Kirby $2.84 billion 0.81 $142.35 million $2.90 13.27

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Volatility and Risk

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirby beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment also transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. It serves oil refining and petrochemical companies. As of February 22, 2019, this segment owned or operated 1,003 inland tank barges with 21.8 million barrels of capacity, 285 inland towboats, 53 coastal tank barges with 5.1 million barrels of capacity, 50 coastal tugboats, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 4 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. The company's Distribution and Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related oilfield services equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, mining, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, fork lifts, and pumps and compressors; and manufactures and remanufactures pressure pumping units. It serves oilfield service, on-highway transportation, marine transportation, commercial fishing, construction, and power generation companies, as well as oil and gas operators and producers, and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.