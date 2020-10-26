Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) & GasLog Partners (OTCMKTS:GLOP) Head-To-Head Survey

Hornbeck Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOSSQ) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

20.9% of GasLog Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hornbeck Offshore Services has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog Partners has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hornbeck Offshore Services and GasLog Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hornbeck Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A GasLog Partners 2 6 0 0 1.75

GasLog Partners has a consensus price target of $6.54, indicating a potential upside of 83.75%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and GasLog Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hornbeck Offshore Services $225.66 million 0.00 -$138.81 million N/A N/A GasLog Partners $378.69 million 0.46 -$34.77 million $1.82 1.96

GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hornbeck Offshore Services and GasLog Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hornbeck Offshore Services -84.69% -16.34% -7.18% GasLog Partners -16.85% 15.08% 4.02%

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Hornbeck Offshore Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.