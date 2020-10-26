Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFT opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.80. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $130.54 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

