Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 53,394 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

