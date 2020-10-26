HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 30th

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

NYSE:HPR opened at $0.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.19. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.