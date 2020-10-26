Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.76 million. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HESM opened at $17.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $318.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

