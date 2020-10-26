Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) versus Promotora de Informaciones (NASDAQ:PRISY) Financial Contrast

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Promotora de Informaciones’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $149.39 million 2.48 -$3.37 million N/A N/A Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.48 -$204.17 million N/A N/A

Hemisphere Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Promotora de Informaciones.

Risk & Volatility

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -10.85% -4.46% -2.04% Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hemisphere Media Group and Promotora de Informaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Promotora de Informaciones beats Hemisphere Media Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc., the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States and approximately 16.0 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to approximately 4.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 2.3 million subscribers in the United States. Further, the company distributes content to broadcast and cable television networks; and OTT and SVOD platforms in Latin America. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

