Head-To-Head Review: WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WCF Bancorp and First Defiance Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05% First Defiance Financial 7.34% 8.19% 1.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of First Defiance Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Defiance Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and First Defiance Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.14 $230,000.00 N/A N/A First Defiance Financial $186.04 million 3.67 $49.37 million $2.53 7.16

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for WCF Bancorp and First Defiance Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Defiance Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Defiance Financial has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also provides trust and wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 44 full service banking centers and 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

