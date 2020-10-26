Head to Head Review: TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) vs. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 8.12 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -2.18 Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 29,278.11 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -9.74

Intra-Cellular Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TherapeuticsMD. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TherapeuticsMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TherapeuticsMD and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 1 1 4 0 2.50 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 5 0 2.83

TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus price target of $8.84, suggesting a potential upside of 497.30%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus price target of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 104.34%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -304.01% N/A -74.65% Intra-Cellular Therapies N/A -60.58% -51.33%

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats TherapeuticsMD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases. It is also developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for Parkinson's disease; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

