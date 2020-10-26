Head to Head Review: The Boeing (NYSE:BA) vs. Montague International (NYSE:MIHL)

Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL) and The Boeing (NYSE:BA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of The Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of The Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Montague International and The Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montague International N/A N/A N/A The Boeing -4.27% -3.08% -2.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Montague International and The Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montague International 0 0 0 0 N/A The Boeing 5 15 9 0 2.14

The Boeing has a consensus target price of $209.07, suggesting a potential upside of 24.92%. Given The Boeing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Boeing is more favorable than Montague International.

Risk & Volatility

Montague International has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Boeing has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montague International and The Boeing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Boeing $76.56 billion 1.23 -$636.00 million ($3.47) -48.23

Montague International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Boeing.

Summary

The Boeing beats Montague International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services principally to the commercial airline industry. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for strike, surveillance, and mobility, including fighter and trainer aircraft; vertical lift comprising rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; commercial derivative aircraft, such as anti-submarine and tanker aircraft; strategic defense and intelligence systems consisting of strategic missile and defense systems, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance products; satellite systems, including government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers various products and services comprising supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The Boeing Company was founded in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

