Head-To-Head Review: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) & Lions Gate Entertainment (NASDAQ:LGF.A)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CuriosityStream and Lions Gate Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream N/A N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CuriosityStream and Lions Gate Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

CuriosityStream currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.80%. Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.00%. Given CuriosityStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Lions Gate Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CuriosityStream and Lions Gate Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.43 -$188.40 million $0.38 19.74

CuriosityStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lions Gate Entertainment.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc. provides nonfiction subscription video-on-demand streaming services. The company offers documentaries and series about science, technology, history, society, lifestyle, and nature. CuriosityStream Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

