Head to Head Comparison: Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) versus Rosehill Resources (OTCMKTS:ROSEQ)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Rosehill Resources (OTCMKTS:ROSEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Rosehill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -15.91% 51.18% 5.95% Rosehill Resources -35.02% 34.62% 3.04%

Viking Energy Group has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosehill Resources has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Rosehill Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $34.59 million 1.12 -$19.39 million N/A N/A Rosehill Resources $302.28 million 0.01 $8.41 million N/A N/A

Rosehill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viking Energy Group and Rosehill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rosehill Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.5% of Rosehill Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States.

