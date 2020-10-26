Head-To-Head Comparison: Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) vs. Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) and Cabot (NYSE:CBT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flexible Solutions International and Cabot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot 0 5 3 0 2.38

Cabot has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Cabot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot is more favorable than Flexible Solutions International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Cabot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 1.28 $1.91 million $0.16 17.94 Cabot $3.34 billion 0.70 $157.00 million $3.91 10.51

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than Flexible Solutions International. Cabot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flexible Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Cabot shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flexible Solutions International and Cabot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91% Cabot 2.41% 12.99% 4.62%

Summary

Cabot beats Flexible Solutions International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber. It also provides specialty grades of carbon black used in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products for use in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; inkjet colorants used in the inkjet printing applications; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; fumed alumina used in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries; and aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle for use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications. In addition, the company offers activated carbon products used for the purification of water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other liquids and gases; and activated carbon solutions for activated carbon injection in coal-fired utilities, mobile water filter units, and carbon reactivation services. Cabot Corporation sells its products primarily through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.