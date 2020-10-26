Head to Head Analysis: Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and Albireo Pharma (NYSE:ALBO)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Takeda Pharmaceutical and Albireo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Albireo Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00

Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.56%. Albireo Pharma has a consensus target price of $67.71, indicating a potential upside of 94.53%. Given Albireo Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Albireo Pharma is more favorable than Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Albireo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 4.57% 13.89% 5.18% Albireo Pharma -722.91% -82.06% -46.41%

Volatility & Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and Albireo Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $30.20 billion 1.74 $407.02 million $1.78 9.36 Albireo Pharma $9.64 million 54.13 -$62.72 million ($5.04) -6.91

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Albireo Pharma. Albireo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Takeda Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines. The company provides its products under the ENTYVIO, GATTEX/REVESTIVE, ALOFISEL, NATPARA, ADYNOVATE/ADYNOVI, TAKHZYRO, ELAPRASE, VPRIV, GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, HYQVIA, CUVITRU, ALBUMIN/FLEXBUMIN, NINLARO, and ALUNBRIG brands. It operates in Japan, the United States, Europe and Canada, Russia/CIS, Latin America, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, and Africa. The company has licensing agreements with TESARO, Inc., Denali Therapeutics, and Wave Life Sciences Ltd; collaboration agreements with Rani Therapeutics LLC, Novimmune S.A., AB Biosciences Inc., Sosei Group Corporation, and LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.; strategic collaboration with Prometheus Biosciences, Inc; a license and research agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; a research collaboration agreements with Enzyre BV and Cerevance; a collaboration agreement with Artisan Bio, Inc.; and a multi-target rare disease collaboration with Evox Therapeutics Ltd., as well as licensing agreement with ProThera Biologics Inc. It also has a corporate strategic research alliance with Egle Therapeutics SAS to uncover novel tumor-specific regulatory t-cell targets and develop unique anti-suppressor-based immunotherapies; a strategic partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapies for psychiatric disorders; and Carmine Therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize transformative non-viral gene therapies for two rare diseases. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company is also developing Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and A3384 for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It has a license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.