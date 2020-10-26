Head-To-Head Analysis: Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NASDAQ:THG)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oxbridge Re and The Hanover Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 11.52 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A The Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.78 $425.10 million $8.16 12.47

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Volatility and Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -1.94% -1.62% The Hanover Insurance Group 6.39% 10.93% 2.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxbridge Re and The Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hanover Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $129.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

