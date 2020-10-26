Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,041,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 542,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 249,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $40.61 on Monday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

