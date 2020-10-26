Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.