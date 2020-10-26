Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,687,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in M&T Bank by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 945,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 193,822 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 165,445 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 154,625 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $106.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

