Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.43.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.