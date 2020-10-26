Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,442.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $163.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

