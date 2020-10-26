Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 645 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 227.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,812,000 after acquiring an additional 383,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 620,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after acquiring an additional 380,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE ABC opened at $99.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

