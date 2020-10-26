Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $63.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

