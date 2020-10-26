Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall sold 23,404 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,212.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,352.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,686 shares of company stock worth $10,809,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $93.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.