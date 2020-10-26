Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 611.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $100.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

