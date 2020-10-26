Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 121.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VMware by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,037 shares of company stock worth $4,708,857. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $149.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

