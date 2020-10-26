Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $581.71 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $586.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.89 and its 200-day moving average is $483.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The company had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

