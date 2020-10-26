Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $85,000 Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.37 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

