Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,946,000 after buying an additional 170,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,910,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,315,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,367,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $152.10 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. CL King increased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at $431,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.