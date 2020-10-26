Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

