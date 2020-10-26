Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $59,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $1,072,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $86,402.19. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

